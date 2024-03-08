‘Roseanne,’ ‘The Conners’ house for sale

For sale FILE PHOTO: The house that was used for the exteriors of the "Roseanne" and "The Conners" house is for sale. (Google Maps/Google)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The homestead of the Conner family is for sale.

The home that is featured in the intro of “Roseanne” and “The Conners” is on the market.

The house isn’t in Illinois, but rather at 619 Runnymeade Avenue, Evansville, Indiana, WFIE reported.

It’s two stories and has 2,360 finished square feet near the University of Evansville.

The house is currently for sale for $225,000 and the inside looks nothing like the home in which Dan and Roseanne raised Becky, Darlene and DJ.

You can look inside thanks to the Remax listing.

It boasts four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with central air and, unlike the show, no fireplaces.

Why Evansville?

One of the show’s creators, Matt Williams, is from the town and several shots including the sign for Third and Delaware streets, the St. Boniface Church and The Lobo Lounge were taken in Evansville, WFIE reported.

The house has been sold a couple of times over the years since it was built in 1925, WFIE reported.

Deadline reported that it was last on the market in 2015.

