‘Runaway deer’: Deer caught dashing through Sam’s Club

Deer caught dashing through Sam’s Club

Deer Deer caught dashing through Sam’s Club (Alex Potemkin/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CORONA, Calif. — On Thursday, shoppers at a Sam’s Club in Corona, California were surprised when they saw a deer make its way through the store.

>> Read more trending news

Corona Police Department posted a video of the deer’s adventure on Instagram. It showed the moment the deer entered the store Thursday afternoon.

The deer was seen slipping a bit on the smooth floor, regaining its balance and headed for the television aisle, according to KTLA.

“The young buck ran through yards, jumped a wall, and took a brief dip in a backyard pool before entering Sam’s Club on Ontario Avenue where it was captured by police personnel,” police said.

Officers attempted to catch the animal, according to KTTV. Eventually, they did and held on to it until animal control officers arrived.

Corona Animal Control took custody of the deer and was able to release it back into the wild, the news outlet reported.

No injuries were reported.

Latest headlines:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!