Sam’s Club begins rolling out AI-powered exit technology

Seamless Exit Technology

AI at Sam's Club Sam's Club will no longer be manually checking receipts to leave the store. Instead, it will use AI to ensure people have paid for their purchases. (Walmart)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sam’s Club announced on Tuesday that it has begun rolling out artificial intelligence-powered technology at select warehouse locations.

The new artificial intelligence-powered technology will be able to confirm that Sam’s Club members’ purchases will be confirmed before they leave instead of having an employee scan them at the door, USA Today reported.

The new technology is at about 120 stores across the country, USA Today reported. That is about 20% of its clubs, Walmart said in a news release.

Walmart said that it has helped members leave clubs 23% faster than before, USA Today reported.

“I’m incredibly proud of the innovation and dedication of our team to deploy this member experience technology at scale,” said Todd Garner, chief product officer, Sam’s Club. “Both exit technology and Scan & Go are driving new levels of convenience and raising member satisfaction among members. What distinguishes Sam’s Club from our competitors is our ability to seamlessly deploy this technology at scale across our nearly 600 clubs nationwide. Whether it’s a single item or a cartful, we’re revolutionizing the checkout experience.”

The new plan for Sam’s Club was introduced in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, USA Today reported.

The hope is to have the new technology at all of its Sam’s Club locations by the end of 2024, Walmart said.

