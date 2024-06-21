‘Sandlot’ actor Thomas Guiry accused of throwing dumbbell at neighbor’s Jeep Actor from the 1993 movie “The Sandlot” was arrested on June 2 in Horry County, South Carolina. (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Actor from the 1993 movie “The Sandlot” was arrested on June 2 in Horry County, South Carolina.

Thomas Guiry was charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property, Horry County Sheriff’s Department online records said, according to People Magazine.

The incident happened in the Burgess area. Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, Guiry was in hte middle of the street, WMBF reported. Deputies spoke with him as his neighbor shouted, “Really, my window’s been shattered.”

The neighbor told investigators that Guiry allegedly damaged his Jeep’s windshield with a 35-pound dumbbell, according to the news outlet.

“That sucks, man, I’ll pay you back, I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back,” Guiry said to his neighbor, according to the police report. WMBF reported that the police report claimed that Guiry admitted to causing the damage.

Guiry was released from jail the following day and posted a $1,000 bond, according to People Magazine. It’s not clear what led up to the incident.

Guiry played Scotty Smalls in the movie “The Sandlot,” according to WMBF. He is the namesake for the quote “You’re killing me Smalls.” He was also in “Lassie,” “The Last Home Run,” “Wrestling with Alligators,” “Black Hawk Down” and “Justice, According to WBTW.





