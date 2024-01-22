Second-grader uses allowance to help homeless

Goodie bags: File photo. A second-grader in Texas assembled 100 goodie bags for homeless people in her community. (Steven Harrie/iStock )

LEVELLAND, Texas — A Texas second-grader is doing her part to help the homeless.

Davenee Jaramillo, who attends Capitol Elementary School in the Levelland Independent School District, took stock of the cold weather after Christmas and told her mother that she wanted to use her allowance money to make and distribute goodie bags to those less fortunate, KLBK-TV reported.

The girl’s mother, Debbie Jaramillo, told the television station that Davenee has always had a giving heart.

“She’s the one in the family that pushes us,” Debbie Jaramillo told the television station. “She told me ‘I’m gonna make 100 (goodie bags).’ My eyes got big, but I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Easier said than done.

Davenee realized what a chore making 100 bags would entail, so she made a video asking people to help, KLBK reported.

“Hey guys, I just wanted to do something from my heart, and I wanted to make little goodie bags for the homeless,” Davenee said in the video. “If y’all could please sponsor me, that would be great. Thank you. Bye.”

The response was quick and heartwarming, and soon Davenee and her newfound friends had assembled goodie bags containing more than 20 items each. The bags included hygiene items, snacks, a first aid kit and blankets, according to the television station.

Davenee delivered the bags to several locations on Sunday, including Grace Campus in Lubbock, KLBK reported. There were some left over, so the family went to St. Benedict’s Chapel, which was preparing meals for 200 people, and handed out the bags at the church.

“Now my sweet baby girl wants to serve meals, too,” Debbie Jaramillo told the television station.

“I think God would want us to (do this),” Davenee told KLBK. “Everybody needs a little help sometimes.”

