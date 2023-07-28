Seismic concert: Taylor Swift fans ‘Shake It Off’ so much it registers on seismograph

'Swift Quake' Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

SEATTLE — Taylor Swift fans really rocked Lumen Field last weekend.

>> Read more trending news

KIRO reported that concertgoers at the Seattle venue made so much noise and jumped so much that it registered on a seismograph.

Swift performed two sold-out shows on July 22 and 23 in front of a total of more than 144,000 Swifties, Sky News reported.

This isn’t the first time that fans at the stadium had made such a ruckus that it registered on devices used to measure earthquakes.

In 2011, fans in the stands were cheering the Seahawk’s Marshawn Lynch’s 67-yard rush, breaking nine tackles, KIRO reported.

Their cheering registered 2.0 on the seismograph, according to Sky News. It was called the “Beast Quake,” CNN reported. Swift’s performance registered 2.3 and was called “Swift Quake.”

Scientists plotted the waves of motion captured by the seismograph to show which songs had the most impact. Mouse Reusch, with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, said a student found that “Shake It Off” had the most response along with “Blank Space.”

There was one difference between the two fan-quakes: How long they lasted.

“The primary difference is the duration of shaking,” seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN. “Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Concertgoers said something did happen at the show.

“Going to Taylor’s concert in Seattle was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” said CNN reporter Chole Melas. “You could literally feel the ground shaking beneath your feet. My ears are still ringing,”

But Swift’s record may not hold for long. There’s another superstar coming to Lumen Field in September and seismologists are going to see if they can beat Swift’s shake, Sky News reported.

Beyoncé is scheduled to take her Renaissance World Tour to the stadium on Sept. 14.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group