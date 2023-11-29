Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread to her bones

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Shannen Doherty shares that her Stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her bones.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she say. “I’m just not — I’m not done,” Doherty, 52, said, according to People Magazine.

Doherty was diagnosed initially with breast cancer in 2015. She had a mastectomy, she had chemotherapy and radiation, People Magazine reported. A couple of years later in 2017, on Instagram, she said she was in remission but the cancer returned in 2019. The following year Doherty announced she was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer.

In June, Doherty shared that her cancer spread to her brain, CNN reported. She had surgery to remove a tumor from her brain that according to Good Morning America, she named Bob.

“When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,’ that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life,” she said, according to People Magazine.

Doherty’s acting career has spanned more than four decades. Her 80 acting credits include “Charmed,” “Heathers,” “21 Jump Street,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Our House,” according to IMDb.com.

