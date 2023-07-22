Singer Lana Del Rey pulls shift as Waffle House server in Alabama

Lana Del Rey: The singer performed in Paris in early July. On Thursday, she was working a shift at an Alabama Waffle House, to the delight of her fans. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

FLORENCE, Ala. — Singer Lana Del Ray is picking up some extra change in northern Alabama.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer-songwriter worked a shift at a Waffle House in Florence on Thursday, AL.com reported.

That dovetails nicely with the lyrics from her song, “Paris, Texas,” from her March 2023 album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” the news outlet reported. The New York-born pop star sings that “I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama.”

In the past week, Del Rey had been spotted in Alabama at a Starbucks, a nail salon and a pizza restaurant, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Karina Cisneros Juaros, of Muscle Shoals, said she met the six-time Grammy Award nominee at the Waffle House and took a photo with Del Rey, AL.com reported.

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!!” Juarez wrote on her Facebook page. “I have been a huuuge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane.”

Del Rey even autographed a copy of her 2019 book “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass,” for Juarez, AL.com reported.

“She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Juarez told the news outlet. “It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice.”

Del Rey was taking her stint at the Waffle House seriously, wearing a sky-blue uniform and sporting a name badge with “Lana” stamped on it, according to the newspaper.

Fans snapped photos with Del Rey at the restaurant, and someone shot a video of the singer presumably saying to another worker, “Oh, look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie, don’t film him without his permission.”

On Monday, Del Rey was standing across the street from Ricatoni’s Italian Grill in Florence, WAFF-TV reported. She signed several autographs and praised a police officer who helped with crowd control, according to the television station.

The “Young and Beautiful” singer also visited a Starbucks and a nail salon in Birmingham, according to the Times.

Jordan Settles, who was seated next to Del Rey at the nail salon, wrote about the encounter on TikTok and Instagram, calling it “the best day of my life. I felt like I had known her my whole life. She was so sweet.”

Julia Garrett, of Florence, told WAFF that she met Del Rey downtown and called the experience “exciting.”

“It was such a surreal experience getting to meet her, after all that she has done for the music industry,” Garrett told the television station. “It is so exciting to have people recognize Florence and come here to visit and I hope she is having a great trip and feels the love from her Florence fans.”

The day before her Waffle House shift, Del Rey was seen at Stanfield’s River Bottom Grille in Florence, WAFF reported.

“She was so caring of everyone’s feelings in that moment and didn’t get annoyed or frustrated with us coming up to her, she was so patient and sweet,” Florence resident Hannah Cain told the television station.

It was unclear why Del Rey has been in Alabama all week, the Times reported.

AL.com asked the nearby Muscle Shoals recording studios, FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound, to see if Del Rey has been recording with them. Representatives for the studios said she was not recording there, according to the news outlet.

Del Rey has more than 14 million YouTube subscribers, over 11 million Facebook followers and more than 5 million Instagram followers, AL.com reported.

