Small airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe; 2 passengers rescued by boaters

Plane crash: Two passengers were rescued after a small plane crashed into Lake Tahoe. (Caliverve/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two people were rescued after the small plane they were aboard crashed into Lake Tahoe in California on Saturday morning.

In a statement on Facebook, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10 a.m. they received multiple calls about a fixed-wing plane crashing into the Rubicon Bay in Lake Tahoe.

Authorities said that there were two people on the plane and one of them sustained a serious head injury, according to The Associated Press.

Boaters in the area fortunately were able to help rescue two on the plane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say that the plane was fully submerged underwater. The plane was described as a Piper PA-28, according to KOLO.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were both contacted about the incident, the sheriff’s office reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.