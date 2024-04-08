Solar eclipse 2024: Social media has fun with sky show

Eclipse

Eclipse fun FORT WORTH, TEXAS - APRIL 8: The solar eclipse is seen on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

While many people are taking the solar eclipse seriously, others are being a bit more tongue-in-cheek with their social media posts.

Orlando International Airport, which frequently shows its snarky side, is highlighting a Walt Disney World fan-favorite, one may call him a “star” who has an appropriate name — Sonny Eclipse — hovering near the airport’s control tower.

The West Seneca Police, New York, “simulated” the eclipse with a couple of doughnuts.

Oreo did something similar:

While Oreo fans shared an image of the phases of the eclipse as told with Oreos.

Rockers Iron Maiden are putting their own mark on the eclipse.

As people gather to watch the eclipse, TCG “Magic: The Gathering” shared a quick tip:

Merriam-Webster had to share the definition of eclipse:

While Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources was a bit too realistic about missing out on sunshine.

If anyone is using Duolingo to learn a language, the company is sending out more “minions.”

Finally don’t forget today’s Google Doodle, which brings an eclipse right to your computer. Go to google.com and type solar eclipse in the search.


People watching the 2024 solar eclipse

2024 solar eclipse WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 8: Arsalan Ahmed of Alexandria, VA and Lizzie Pittinger, from Washington, DC test out their eclipse glasses as they and other people gather on the National Mall to view the partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today, with the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't happen until 2044. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

