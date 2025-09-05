Southwest to give free Wi-Fi on flights for some passengers

FILE PHOTO: Southwest will be flipping the switch for free Wi-Fi for some passengers.

While it has done away with free bags and open seating, Southwest will soon be rolling out a new perk for some passengers.

Currently, Wi-Fi is available for free to A-List Preferred Members and Business Select Customers; all others must pay $8.

But starting on Oct. 24, all Rapid Rewards members will be able to connect to the internet for free.

The program is thanks to a partnership with T-Mobile.

According to Southwest’s website, passengers do not have to be T-Mobile subscribers to be able to take advantage of the free access.

The airline is also installing charging ports - both USB-A and USB-C - on every seatback but advises to make sure your devices are fully charged before boarding, as it continues to roll out the upgrades.

Competitor JetBlue has offered free Wi-Fi since 2017. Delta Air Lines provides free connectivity to SkyMiles members, but the program is still developing, according to travel blog The Points Guy.

United Airlines and American Airlines are both working on free Wi-Fi trials, according to The Points Guy. T-Mobile customers on United Airlines can use the Wi-Fi for free.

© 2025 Cox Media Group