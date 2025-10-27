Southwest launches free in-flight Wi-Fi for select passengers

If you have an upcoming flight on Southwest, you will be able to surf the net while you zoom through the sky for free if you meet the requirements.

Last month, Southwest announced it had partnered with T-Mobile to offer free Wi-Fi for all Rapid Rewards members.

The companies flipped the switch over the weekend, allowing frequent fliers to have wireless access during their flight at no charge.

The service is available “from takeoff to landing” across the fleet. Not all flights have it just yet, but Southwest said that it would be on about 800 of its planes by late November, USA Today reported.

This isn’t the only change Southwest is launching. It will have assigned seating next year and has already added fare tiers and baggage charges this year.

It is also not the only airline to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi. JetBlue also offers it on every flight. American Airlines rolls out a similar system for AAdvantage members in January. Delta already has free connectivity for Sky Miles Members on most domestic flights, according to USA Today.

United has free Starlink access for Mileage Plus members on some flights.

