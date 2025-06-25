Starbucks changes price structure for extra syrup, sauces

FILE PHOTO: Starbucks is changing how it charges for extra syrup and sauces.

The cost of those extra pumps of caramel will soon be changing at Starbucks.

The coffee chain will charge a flat fee for a combination of sauces and syrups, no matter the number of pumps.

This week, Starbucks started charging 80 cents for sauces and syrups to any unflavored drink, USA Today said. Before, the cost was dependent on the flavor of the sauce or syrup and the drink that was being changed, Bloomberg said.

If you have a pre-flavored drink, additions or substitutions will be free. The example Bloomberg gave was adding vanilla to a mocha.

There are other changes on the menu.

Matcha powder will be $1 per scoop. Chi concentrate is 80 cents a serving. An extra dried fruit scoop is 50 cents.

For the matcha powder, the additional scoop charge will make the beverage the same cost as the next size up. For example, a grande with an extra scoop will cost the same as a venti, USA Today said.

The company’s app may also change, allowing customers to see the price in real time as they make changes instead of seeing the cost at checkout. The new interface is being tested by a limited number of customers.

The changes are the latest set forth by CEO Brian Niccol who has been trying to bring customers back into cafes, including making locations “inviting places to linger,” CBS News reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group