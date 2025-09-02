‘Succession’ actor Nicholas Braun faces DUI charge

FILE PHOTO: Nicholas Braun attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Splitsville" at AMC The Grove 14 on August 19, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Nicholas Braun, who found fame on the television show “Succession,” has been arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Braun was pulled over in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, on Aug. 29, TMZ reported. He was in custody for about an hour before he was released on his own recognizance.

He was charged with DUI-impairment and operating without lights, NBC News reported. Police did not give any additional details on what they suspected him of using.

He will be in court later this month for an arraignment.

Braun had roles in several Disney movies, including “Sky High” and “Princess Protection Program.”

He also appeared in “10 Things I Hate About You” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” but most recently was in “Succession” as Cousin Greg, a role for which he had been nominated three times for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, NBC News reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group