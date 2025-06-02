Summer Movie Clubhouse arrives at Cinemark

FILE PHOTO: Cinemark will be offering its Summer Movie Clubhouse again this year.

Looking for something to keep cool while kids are out of school?

Cinemark is opening its clubhouse for the summer.

The movie theater chain will be holding Summer Movie Clubhouse 2025 at participating locations.

The company will be showing kid-approved movies over the 10 weeks of summer. The promotion started on June 2 and runs through Aug. 7.

Tickets for the 9:30 a.m. showings cost only $1.75 plus tax for each movie and there are deals on snacks during the Clubhouse films.

Each week, there will be a different film:

June 2-5: “The Bad Guys”

June 9-12: “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

June 16-19: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

June 23-26: “Shrek 2″

June 30-July 4: “Despicable Me 4″

July 7 - 10: “Kung Fu Panda 4″

July 14-17: “The Wild Robot”

July 21-24: “Sonic The Hedgehog 3″

July 28-31: “The Garfield Movie”

Aug. 4-7: “The Lego Batman Movie”

To find a participating theater, click here.

