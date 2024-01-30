Super Bowl LVIII: Ticket prices soar to record levels

Hot ticket: File photo. Fans who want to watch Super Bowl LVIII in person for a chance to see who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have to pay up. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The Super Bowl is still just under two weeks away, and ticket prices have already gone through the roof.

Fans expecting to find a seat at Allegiant Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 can expect to dish out four figures and possibly five for a ticket.

According to TickPick, the average price for a ticket is $9,800, CNN reported. That is 70% more expensive than last year’s game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, The Associated Press reported.

Tick Pick and SeatGeek noted on Monday that average prices for tickets are fluctuating between $9,815 and $12,082 -- a record amount.

“The Super Bowl, it’s like a different beast,” Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at SeatGeek, told USA Today. “It’s going to be really in demand.”

According to StubHub, two seats in Section C134, Row 30 -- at midfield, behind the Chiefs’ bench -- were selling for $35,640 apiece on the secondary market as of Monday night. That is not including any fees.

Here are the cheapest ticket listings on the secondary market, according to USA Today. Prices are subject to change:

SeatGeek: $7,708 ($10,106 with fees).

TickPick: $8,414 with fees.

Ticketmaster: $8,333 ($9,749 with fees).

StubHub: $6,480 ($8,586 with fees).

Gametime: $6,685 ($8,963 with fees).

TicketSmarter: $7,595 ($9,569 with fees).

Vivid Seats: $6,631 ($8,958 with fees).

This is the first time the NFL is hosting its marquee game in Las Vegas. The Chiefs and 49ers are popular franchises with star power and rabid fan bases. Toss in the Taylor Swift factor -- will she or will she not attend? The pop superstar is performing in an Eras Tour concert the night before the big game in Tokyo and would have a long trip back to Las Vegas to watch the game and her romantic interest, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Most Super Bowl bettors -- they wager on anything in Las Vegas -- believe that Swift will shake off the jet lag in her private aircraft and attend the game. It is a safe bet, however, that Swift will not get near the stage for a surprise performance at halftime, which is headlined by Usher.

But the lure of Las Vegas is a key element in driving up prices.

“Vegas is the biggest driver, especially with the matchup,” Jesse Lawrence of TicketIQ told Business Insider. “In the wild card and divisional round, both games in Detroit were the most expensive wild card and divisional game we had ever tracked, and both conference championship games were both in the top three all-time.”

Brett Goldberg, the co-CEO of TickPick, agreed, stating that the city’s location “is turning a three-hour game into a week full of festivities for fans attending.” Las Vegas hosted a Formula One event two months ago.

“Over the 12 months, Las Vegas has slowly begun to solidify itself as the sports capital of the U.S., and this might be its crowning moment,” Goldberg told CNN.

The previous average high for a Super Bowl ticket was $7,046 for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, according to the AP.

The game was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The stadium was at 33% capacity for the game because of COVID-19 restrictions, creating a high demand, the news organization reported.

For fans who enjoy nostalgia, the average price for a ticket for the first Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Coliseum was $12, according to the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis.

According to the CPI Inflation Calculator, that ticket would cost $111.88 in 2024.

That might cover parking for this year’s Super Bowl. Might.

