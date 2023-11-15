Suspect arrested in shooting of Virginia State University officer

Arrested: A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a Virginia State University police officer on Sunday. (BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Virginia man is accused in a shooting that critically injured a Virginia State University police officer on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, Deonta M. Blount, 21, of Chester, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in the commissions of aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Blount is accused of critically wounding Bruce Foster, 39, at about 1:34 a.m. EST near the campus, according to the newspaper. Foster was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the Times-Dispatch reported.

Foster is now in stable condition, according to WRIC-TV.

The officer had been investigating what police described as a disturbance on campus, according to The Associated Press.

The shooting and subsequent manhunt sent the campus into lockdown on Sunday. Classes resumed Monday, the Times-Dispatch reported.

VSU President Makola Abdullah called the shooting a “cowardly and senseless act.”

Foster has been with the VSU Police Department for five years, according to the newspaper. He is the first VSU officer to be shot in the line of duty.

“Our investigation will continue,” Chesterfield County Police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz said in a statement. “We intend to hold accountable all parties who contributed to, aided, or in any way participated in this cowardly effort to end the life of Officer Foster, disrupt the peace and safety of Virginia State University, and threaten the welfare of our beloved Chesterfield County Virginia Community.”

Blount is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bail, WTVR reported.