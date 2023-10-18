Suzanne Somers: Joyce DeWitt reacts to death of ‘Three’s Company’ co-star

Joyce DeWitt: The "Three's Company" actress, right, paid tribute to her former co-star, Suzanne Somers, left. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Joyce DeWitt, who co-starred with the late Suzanne Somers in the sitcom “Three’s Company,” offered an emotional tribute in a statement to People magazine.

Somers, 76, died on Sunday, a day before her 77th birthday and after battling breast cancer for more than two decades.

DeWitt, 74, who played Janet Wood on the series, is the lone survivor of the three main characters of “Three’s Company.” John Ritter, who played Jack Tripper in the series, died on Sept. 11, 2003.

Somers played Chrissy Snow, a quintessential “dumb blonde” roommate of DeWitt in the series, Variety reported.

The show was based on the British show, “Man About the House,” the entertainment news website reported.

DeWitt added that she was certain that Somers “was greeted by Angels into the loving wisdom waiting for all of us on the other side.”

“I hope that will assist her family’s hearts in healing as they travel through this difficult time,” DeWitt wrote to People.

Somers was fired from “Three’s Company” after four seasons after she became embroiled in a contract dispute. Somers, who was making $30,000 per episode, said she wanted to be paid the same as Ritter, who was pulling in $150,000 per show, according to the magazine.

Somers also demanded a 10% cut of the show’s profits, according to Variety. Her role was ultimately reduced to a weekly walk-on role, and she was written out of the series after the 1980-81 season. Chrissy Snow’s character was replaced by her clumsy cousin (Jenilee Harrison) and by Priscilla Barnes, who starred on the show from 1981 to 1984, according to IMDb.com.

Somers’ contract squabbles led to the end of her friendship with DeWitt for decades, People reported. The two actresses later reunited on Somers’ talk show, “Suzanne Breaking Through.”

“It’s been over 30 years since Joyce and I have seen each other, so I have to admit I’m a little nervous,” Somers said at the time as she introduced DeWitt.

“In a group of serious actors, I probably pissed you all off,” Somers said, causing both women to laugh, People reported. “If I did, I’m really sorry. I just really needed money at the time.”

DeWitt said the reunion happened because it was time, People reported.

“I think that you gave me the opportunity to make sure that I walk my talk for the last 30-odd years,” DeWitt said. “Whenever something about ‘Three’s Company’ comes up, I have relentlessly said that it is my opinion that the only reason ‘Three’s Company’ is worth remembering is that it created an opportunity for all of us to laugh together, to celebrate joy.”

