Taeil leaves K-pop boyband NCT after sex offense allegations

Taeil FILE PHOTO: Taeil of NCT 127 attends NCT 127's 4th album '2 BADDIES' release press conference at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul on September 16, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) (The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZins via Getty Images)

K-pop performer Taeil has left the boyband NCT after he was accused of a sexual offense.

His agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement that Taeil would leave the group after he was “accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime,” The Associated Press reported. The specifics of the allegations were not shared.

His removal is effective immediately, Billboard Philippines reported.

NME said the agency said it is “assessing the facts related to the matter” but added it “determined that Taeil can no longer continue his activities with NCT.”

Taeil is cooperating with police, NME reported.

The singer joined NCT in 2016 and was part of the sub-groups NCT 127 and NCT U, Billboard Philippines reported. He is the fourth member to leave NCT. Sungchan and Shotaro left in 2023 to join the group RIIZE while Lucas Wong left the same year after a long break from the band.

Two other members had been accused in a sex scandal which SM Entertainment denied, calling the allegations “entirely untrue.”

