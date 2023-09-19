Target to hire 100K workers for holiday season

Holiday hiring FILE PHOTO: Target has announced it plans to hire about 100,000 workers this holiday season. (Jorge Villalba/Getty Images)

The holiday shopping season doesn’t officially begin for about two months, but Target has already announced its hiring plans for the end of the year.

The retailer said on Tuesday that it will hire almost 100,000 workers this holiday season, Reuters reported. That is about the same as last year.

Target said, “Many seasonal team members are offered an opportunity to stay with us following the holiday season.”

You can also expect to get the deals earlier than you would plan with discounts starting as early as October.

The news came after industry experts predicted that spending this holiday season will be cut in half because of higher prices and worries that the country is in a recession.

Target isn’t the only company that has announced that it will be hiring for the holidays.

Reuters reported that the following companies have already said that they’re looking for workers this year:

Macy’s is holding a National Holiday Hiring Event on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but keep in mind, “Some stores open at noon and warehouse times/participation may vary.” A second event is scheduled for Oct. 19, Fox Business reported. The company said that the application process can be “as little as five minutes” with decisions coming in about two days.