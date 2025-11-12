Target to lower food, essentials prices; to donate to food banks

Target
Thanksgiving price cuts FILE PHOTO: Target said it will be cutting the price of thousands of items this holiday season. (joe hendrickson/Joseph Hendrickson - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Target has announced that it will be lowering its prices on thousands of items this holiday season.

Read more trending news

The company, in a news release, said that it “is increasing support for families to help them further stretch their household budgets this holiday season."

It will do so by lowering prices on 3,000 food, beverage and essential items such as baby supplies and household items.

Target is also bringing its Thanksgiving meal back at what the company says is the lowest price it has ever offered, less than $5 a person.

The store brand, Good & Gather, turkey will once again be offered at the 2024 price of 79 cents a pound, Target said.

Target said that a dinner for four people will be under $20 and will include a turkey up to 10 pounds, a 5-pound bag of Good & Gather potatoes, Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Stove Top Stuffing, Heinz gravy, French bread and frozen corn.

Walmart, Aldi bring back their economical Thanksgiving meals

It will also be helping those who need it most by donating $500,000 to Feeding America. It will help the organization provide meals and emergency food boxes to those in need via Feeding America’s 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies.

Over the past year, Target said it has given $2.5 million in grants and 150 million pounds of food as part of its $400 million donations of products and cash it plans to give this year.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!