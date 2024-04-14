Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make appearance together at Coachella

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce File photo. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted during the second day of Coachella. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

INDIO, Calif. — Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at Coachella in Indio, California, on Saturday night, days ahead of the release of her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift and Kelce were spotted supporting both Ice Spice and Bleachers during their sets on day two of Coachella 2024, according to USA Today.

Swift was wearing a “New Heights” hat, which is merchandise from Kelce’s podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, according to People magazine.

Swift was seen dancing to the remix of “Karma” from her “Midnights” album during Ice Spice’s set, Rolling Stone reported. Ice Spice is featured on the “Karma” remix.

Jack Antonoff is part of the rock band Bleachers and he is also a collaborator of Swift’s, E! News reported.

Kelce will be hosting his own music event in Kansas City on May 18 called “Kelce Jam,” according to USA Today.

Swift’s Eras World Tour resumes on May 9 in France at Paris la Defénse Arena, Rolling Stone reported. Her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” is set to be released on Friday.

