Teen wounds suspected intruder in Arizona home

PHOENIX — An Arizona teenager shot a man who allegedly was trying to break into his home on Friday, authorities said.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call about a fight at about 10 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police arriving at the scene found Juan Saavedra, 35, with a gunshot wound, according to KPNX-TV.

Detectives said that Saavedra was attempting to force his way inside the residence, breaking a window and hitting a door, when he was confronted by the teen and a woman, KSAZ-TV reported. The woman was believed to be the teen’s mother, according to KTVK.

According to police, the teen told detectives that he shot Saavedra in self-defense, according to KNXV.

Saavedra was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, KTVK reported. After he was released, Saavedra was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Saavedra was charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.