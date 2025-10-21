Texas Tech bans tortilla-throwing tradition at football games

Fans at Texas Tech will no longer be allowed to throw tortillas before the opening kickoff of football games.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fans at Texas Tech football games will no longer be allowed to throw tortillas before the opening kickoff, a tradition for more than 35 years.

Texas Tech director of athletics Kirby Hocutt made the announcement on Monday during coach Joey McGuire’s weekly news conference.

His announcement comes after the Big 12 Conference sent a memo to league members that calls for a $100,000 fine for schools that are penalized for fans throwing items onto the field during games. League members voted 15-1 last summer to make throwing any object onto the playing surface or team benches a penalty after an initial warning.

If you haven’t already gotten the word, please leave your tortillas at home (or in your pants) on Saturday! I want to throw them just as badly as you do, but we have to do what is best for our team.



In Texas Tech’s 42-27 home victory against Kansas on Oct. 11, earlier this season, the Red Raiders were penalized for the tortilla throws and the school was fined $25,000.

“As we go forward, we are no longer going to encourage nor permit the throwing of tortillas at the opening kickoff for our home football games,” Hocutt said. “We have an opportunity and we are on the cusp of a very special football season.

“We cannot risk letting our actions penalize our football team. The stakes are too high and we need to help, not risk, penalizing our team again for throwing tortillas. Simply, must not do it.”

Hocutt added that Texas Tech will add law enforcement presence to monitor the stands in case fans still try to throw tortillas.

The Red Raiders (6-1) were No. 7 in The Associated Press poll — their highest ranking since 2008 — before a loss on Saturday at Arizona State. Texas Tech is now ranked No. 14.

The school will host Oklahoma State on Saturday in the first of three remaining home games this season.

