Tiger Woods makes the cut for the Masters for 24th time in a row

Tiger Woods AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) (Warren Little/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods made history Friday by making the cut for the Masters this year.

Woods has made 24 consecutive cuts at the 88th Masters, according to USA Today. That is the most all-time in the history of the tournament.

Woods made a 5-foot putt to cap an even-par 72 which led to him making the cut and breaking a record, The Associated Press reported. He also played 23 holes after he completed his first round Friday morning, The Athletic reported.

As a professional, Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters, according to ESPN.

A year ago, Woods dropped out of the tournament about halfway through, according to CNN. He has been dealing with some leg injuries from a car crash in 2021.

Woods has won five Masters and made 26 appearances at the tournaments. According to USA Today, he previously tied with Fred Couples and Gary Player. Player was a three-time champion who advanced 23 straight times starting in 1959, the AP reported. Couples won in 1992 and kept his streak going until 2007.

“I was forced to get up-and-down a few times today, and I was able to do that. A lot of those chip shots I was able to get up and down because I left it in the perfect spot, and that’s understanding how to play this golf course,” Woods explained, according to USA Today. “Probably the only exception was the spot I put myself in on 14. Most of the up-and-downs I was in a perfect spot.”

“I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament,” Woods said when asked about what reaching this milestone meant to him, according to CNN. “Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”

