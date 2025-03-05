Tiger Woods watches as daughter Sam helps team win girls high school soccer state title

File photo. Sam Woods has caddied for her father, Tiger Woods. On Saturday, Sam was in the spotlight -- and dad watched -- as her high school soccer team won a state title.

Add another trophy to the Woods’ family display case.

Tiger Woods cheered on his daughter, Sam Woods, and her girls high school soccer team as they captured the program’s first Florida state title on March 1 in DeLand, Florida.

Sam Woods, a senior defender at the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, and her teammates earned a 1-0 victory against the Episcopal School of Jacksonville in the Class 2A title game at Spec Martin Stadium on the campus of Stetson University, USA Today reported.

Emma Bartoli scored the game’s only goal in the 31st minute, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association website.

This reaction from Tiger Woods watching his daughter, Sam, win a state title in soccer.



(via Palm Beach Post) pic.twitter.com/7xjhtjDggu — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 3, 2025

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion on the PGA Tour, was in the stands to cheer on his daughter. His ex-wife and Sam’s mother, Elin Nordegren, was also on hand, and Sam posed with her parents after the match, USA Today reported.

Woods and Nordegren, who divorced in 2024, also were in attendance when their son, Charlie, received a ring in March 2024 after the Benjamin boys squad won its fourth state golf title four months earlier.

Sam has caddied for her father in the past, but soccer had been her favorite sport, People reported. Charlie has since concentrated on golf and has had some success, although he missed the cut in the 10th Dustin Johnson World Junio Golf Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 28.

“They’re keen into soccer,” Tiger Woods told Golf.com in 2018. “If they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports.”

“I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer.”

Tiger Woods withdrew from last month’s Genesis Invitational after the death of his mother, Kultida, NBC Sports reported. He has announced when he plans to return to PGA Tour competition, although The Players Championship and the Masters are on the horizon.

