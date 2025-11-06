Tika the Iggy, a fashion influencer dog, dies after surgery

FILE PHOTO: Tika the Iggy visits the Empire State Building on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Tika died at the age of 14. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

A K-9 fashion influencer has died.

Tika the Iggy was 14 years old.

The Italian greyhound’s owner, Thomas Shapiro, shared the sad news on social media, saying that Tika had two tumors in her liver and she underwent surgery to remove them.

She went home after the procedure and had no complications the first night. But on the second day, Shapiro said she was tired and not herself, but was peaceful, so he thought it was the painkillers. He said though that it was actually her body “slowly giving up.”

She died at home with her family.

Tika was known for her 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 3.1 million on TikTok, Global News reported. She was called “the Anna Wintour of dogs” for her stylish outfits.

Shapiro said she had recently finished her final Fashion Week and PetCon appearances, TMZ reported.

