Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage

Former “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Tori Spelling filed for divorce Friday from her husband.

Spelling, 50, filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court to end her marriage of 18 years, according to The Associated Press. Spelling cited the reason for the divorce was irreconcilable differences.

Their official separation date was listed as June 17, 2023, according to People Magazine.

Spelling requested that court have Dean McDermott, 57, give her spousal support and pay her legal fees, the AP reported.

Spelling and McDermott’s marriage was seen in a reality show called “Tori & Dean: Inn Love” and then became “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood” on the Oxygen network, the AP reported. It aired from 2007 until 2012.

Spelling also asked for sole physical custody of their five minor children - Liam, 17; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; Finn, 11 and Beau, 7, according to People Magazine. She also asked for joint legal custody with McDermott so he could have visitation rights.

Spelling is the daughter of the late Aaron Spelling. According to the AP, she starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210″ alongside the late Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth from 1990 to 2000. She was also in “The House of Yes” and “Scary Movie 2″ movies. McDermott was in the Canadian TV series “Due South” and was a host on the show “Chopped Canada.”

The marriage was a second for both Spelling and and McDermott, the AP reported.

