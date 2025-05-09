Trader Joe’s to open nearly two dozen new locations; see where

As some retail chains are downsizing, Trader Joe’s is bucking the trend and is opening new locations.
Nearly two dozen Trader Joe’s grocery stores will be opening soon or have already done so, the “Today” show reported.
The new locations are in 13 states and Washington, D.C., Kiplinger reported.
Here is the list of stores:
Alabama
- Hoover
California
- Northridge
- Sherman Oaks 2
- Tarzana
- Tracy
- Yucaipa
Colorado
- Westminster
Louisiana
- New Orleans (Tulane Ave.)
Maryland
- Rockville
Massachusetts
- Boston (West Roxbury)
New Jersey
- Iselin
New York
- Glenmont
- Staten Island
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City (Northwest)
Pennsylvania
- Berwyn
- Exton
South Carolina
- Myrtle Beach
Tennessee
- Murfreesboro
Texas
- San Antonio
Washington
- Bellingham
Washington, D.C.
- Monroe St. NE
- Wisconsin Ave. NW
Trader Joe’s is owned by Aldi but was founded in Pasadena in 1967, the Los Angeles Times reported.
It has more than 500 locations across the country.
Only eight states do not have a Trader Joe’s location. They include Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming, the "Today" show reported.
