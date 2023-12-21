Travelers hit the road, head to airports ahead of Christmas Many Americans are traveling this holiday week to see loved ones either by plane or by car or they are having travelers come to them. Either way, traveling this week is going to be involved in many lives. (izusek/Getty Images)

Many Americans are traveling this holiday week to see loved ones either by plane or by car or they are having travelers come to them. Either way, traveling this week is going to be involved in many lives.

115.2 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday period, according to USA Today.

The Transportation Security Administration respected the holiday travel period to go from Thursday through Tuesday, Jan. 2, Reuters reported.

“I don’t want to jinx us, but so far 2023 has seen the lowest cancellation rate in the last five years,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The hope is that winter weather won’t interfere but Buttigieg said “will certainly be a challenge in the next few weeks,” according to the AP.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it is working to create more air-traffic routes to keep planes moving especially on the East Coast, the AP reported.

“As we approach one of the busiest travel times of the year, expect to see more crowded airports in the coming weeks. You might not be a pilot or an air traffic controller, but you can take steps to make your trip as smooth as possible. Knowing what to expect during busier than usual travel times can save time and stress. The interactive graphic below shows forecasted flights the week surrounding Christmas, the FAA said.

The FAA said holiday traffic for Christmas this year will peak on Thursday with 48,959 flights. Friday will be another high travel day with 43,953 flights and then again on Tuesday with around 41,028 flights.

The FAA recommends checking your flight before heading to the airport just to be safe. You can check your flight on the FAA’s website and find additional travel tips.

Earlier this week, Southwest Airlines settled to pay $140 million to end the federal investigation into what happened during the 2022 busy holiday travel season.

The government said it was 30 times what it had ever penalized other companies for breaking airline consumer protections, The Washington Post reported.

The Transportation Department had fined American Airlines $4.1 million for stranding people on airport tarmacs for hours, the newspaper reported.

Part of the $140 million agreement includes a $35 million fine and the total is the largest amount of money the government has forced an airline to pay for going against consumer protection laws, the AP reported.