Travis Kelce flies to Argentina, has dinner date with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met for dinner in Buenos Aires on Friday night.

Dinner date: File photo. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, shown nuzzling in New York last month, met up in Argentina on Friday night. (Gotham/GC Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Ready for it? There was another Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce sighting -- but this time, it was on another continent.

With Kelce enjoying time off because his Kansas City Chiefs have a bye this NFL weekend, the eight-time Pro Bowl tight end traveled to Argentina, where he met Swift on Friday in Buenos Aires, ESPN reported.

The dinner date between the newest power couple was made possible when Swift canceled Friday’s show in Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate due to inclement weather, Billboard reported.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner -- who was nominated for six more on Friday -- was scheduled to return to the stage on Saturday night.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, had dinner in a private room at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, People reported.

The couple appeared to be joined at dinner by the pop singer’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, according to the magazine.

The couple was caught on camera holding hands while entering the restaurant, according to a video posted by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his “New Heights” podcast earlier in the week, Kelce hinted that he might be traveling to somewhere “closer to the equator,” USA Today reported.

Taylor Swift postpones 2nd concert in Argentina due to bad weather

“I might just say (expletive) it and just go somewhere nice,” Kelce said to his brother. Jason Kelce, when asked about his plans during the bye week, according to the newspaper. “My skin is getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere south.”

