Treat Williams, ‘Everwood,’ ‘Prince of the City’ star, killed in motorcycle accident

Treat Williams: The versatile actor was a star on television and film. (John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

DORSET, Vt. — Actor Treat Williams, who starred on the television series “Everwood” and appeared in the films “Prince of the City” and “Hair,” died in a motorcycle accident on Monday, his agent said. He was 71.

>> Read more trending news

The actor’s death was confirmed to People by his agent, Barry McPherson.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right (and) a car cut him off,” McPherson told the magazine. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

Treat Williams, the star of Everwood and Hair, has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71. The actor's death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. Read the full story: https://t.co/Jm5ixI2jIO pic.twitter.com/PpKa1rkNSq — People (@people) June 13, 2023

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Williams had shared a photograph of himself on social media cutting the grass at his Vermont farm hours before the accident.

Jacob Gribble, the fire chief in Dorset, Vermont, told People that the crash happened at about 5 p.m. EDT on Monday near Dorset.

Police said a driver cut off a motorcyclist, identified as Williams, WCAX-TV reported. Williams collided with an SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle, police told the television station.

Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead, WPTZ-TV reported. The driver of the car was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Williams played the lead on “Everwood” for four years, a show that helped launch the careers of Chris Pratt, Emily VanCamp and Gregory Smith, Deadline reported.

Actor Treat Williams dead after motorcycle crash in Vermont https://t.co/KzajQsHiXT — MyNBC5 (@MyNBC5) June 13, 2023

His breakthrough role came in 1979 when he starred in “Hair,” a film based on the 1967 Broadway play. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination, the entertainment news website reported.

He also appeared in “Prince of the City” (1981), “1941″ (1979), “Once Upon A Time In America” (1984), “Dead Heat” (1988), “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead” (1995) and “Deep Rising” (1998), according to IMDb.com.

Williams played Mick O’Brien on the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores from 2016 to 2022 and has played a recurring role as Lenny Ross on “Blue Bloods” since 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was nominated for an Emmy in 1996 for his role in “The Late Shift,” the entertainment news website reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group