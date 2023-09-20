Troopers rescue woman who got stuck in outhouse while trying to retrieve Apple watch

Helping out: A law enforcement officer surveys the scene at an outhouse on Lake Dixon in Michigan. (Michigan State Police )

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers in Michigan had an unusual mission on Tuesday, rescuing a woman who became stuck in an outhouse when she attempted to retrieve her Apple Watch.

According to a news release from the Michigan State Police, troopers were called at 11 a.m. EDT to a boat launch on Dixon Lake, an 80-acre body of water located in Otsego County.

Troopers arriving at the scene heard a woman yelling for help from inside the outhouse, WNEM-TV reported.

Otsego County: First Responders rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet at Dixon Lake. https://t.co/ua3CTr8k8X pic.twitter.com/t2DNeWO1Hi — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) September 20, 2023

According to troopers, the woman, who was not identified, said she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet. She became stuck when she lowered herself into the toilet to retrieve it, troopers said.

Conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, state troopers and emergency medical technicians from Otsego County responded to the scene, according to the news release.

The toilet was removed and a strap was used to hoist the woman to safety, WZZM-TV reported.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area,” state police said in the news release. “Serious injury may occur.”