Tropical Storm Harold expected to make landfall in southern Texas Tuesday afternoon

Tropical Storm Harold is expected to make landfall in Texas Tuesday afternoon bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the state’s southernmost tip.

Harold had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph around 4 a.m. ET Tuesday. The center of the storm was about 155 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 18 mph.

As of 4 a.m. CT, the area was beginning to see rain and windy conditions. Heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds are expected over parts of South Texas after sunrise.

According to the NHC, the latest track will put the system making landfall south of Corpus Christi by midday. A storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is expected along the mouth of the Rio Grande to Sargent, Baffin Bay, Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay.

The NHC says Harold will dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across South Texas on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

While the storm is not forecast to become a hurricane, officials at the NHC said it is possible for Harold to strengthen some before making landfall.