Trump Georgia case: Judge allows appeal of ruling that kept DA Fani Willis on case

Judge Scott McAfee Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Georgia judge has granted a request from defense attorneys seeking to appeal his decision to allow Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case against former President Donald Trump after she was accused of misconduct, according to WSB-TV.

Last week, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the case only if special prosecutor Nathan Wade resigned. Defense attorneys had accused the pair of having an inappropriate romantic relationship that created a conflict of interest when Willis hired Wade into his role.

On Wednesday, WSB obtained a court filing signed by McAfee that allowed for a review of his decision.

He declined to pause enforcement of his decision as the review takes place.

“The Court intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions, regardless of whether the petition is granted within 45 days of filing, and even if any subsequent appeal is expedited by the appellate court,” he wrote.

