Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

Hush money trial FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Manhattan Criminal Court at the end of the day of his hush money trial on May 29, 2024 in New York City. Jury deliberations are under way in the hush money trial of the former president. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

>> Read more trending news

White House Counsel’s Office spokesman makes statement

Update 6:01 p.m. EDT May 30: “We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment,” said White House Counsel’s Office spokesman Ian Sams, according to The New York Times.

Biden is with his family in Delaware and is not expected to make any public appearances for the rest of the day, the Times reported.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Biden’s campaign releases statement moments after verdict was announced

Update 5:49 p.m. EDT May 30: Biden’s campaign communications director, Michael Tyler released a statement following the verdict, according to CNN.

“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president,” Michael Tyler, Biden 2024 campaign communications director, wrote in a statement.

”The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater,” Tyler wrote. “A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November.”

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

House Speaker Mike Johnson makes statement after Trump’s conviction

Update 5:46 p.m. EDT May 30: “A shameful day in American history,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said after Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, according to CNN.

“The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong—and dangerous,” Johnson said in the statement. “President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict—and he WILL WIN!”

My statement on President Trump trial verdict:



Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 30, 2024

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Biden in Delaware for the day

Update 5:43 p.m. EDT May 30: President Biden is in Delaware to honor his son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer at the age of 46 nine years ago, according to The Washington Post.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trump makes statement outside courtroom

Update 5:25 p.m. EDT May 30: Trump addressed reporters outside the courtroom after he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“This was a disgrace,” Trump said, according to The New York Times. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.”

“We will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over.” Then, looking more somber than I have seen him at any point in the last several months, he walks away from the cameras and does not answer questions.

He spoke for about three minutes.

Trump said he is an innocent man, according to The Associated Press.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sentencing scheduled for July 11

Update 5:19 p.m. EDT May 30: Judge Merchan has scheduled a sentencing date for July 11 at 10 a.m. EST, according to the Times. It is scheduled just days before he is set to be selected as the Republican presidential nominee, the AP reported.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trump looked down as verdict was read

Update 5:14 p.m. EDT May 30: Trump sat in the courtroom looking down as the verdict was read, according to the AP.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trump has been found guilty on all counts

Update 5:10 p.m. EDT May 30: Trump has been convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jury enters courtroom

Update 5:05 p.m. EDT May 30: The jury has started filling in, according to CNN.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Judge takes bench

Update 5:02 p.m. EDT May 30: Judge Merchan is back on the bench, according to The New York Times.

He has asked if both parties are ready for the jury and both have said yes, CNN reported.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original story: The jury has reached a verdict in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump.

The jury has asked for 30 minutes extra to fill out verdict forms, according to The New York Times.

The former president was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records after prosecutors said he tried to hide reimbursements made to his fixer and former attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 days before the 2016 presidential election. Each charge was a felony.

Daniels claimed she and the former president had an affair.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The jury got the case on Wednesday morning after more than a month of testimony and hours of closing arguments.

Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche, in his final statement, said the prosecutors did not meet the burden of proof, questioned the credibility of Cohen’s testimony and denied that marking the reimbursements as legal fees was nefarious.

“There is no other way to categorize an invoice from a lawyer,” Blanche said, according to The Washington Post.

Blanche called Cohen “literally the greatest liar of all time,” CNN reported. Cohen admitted that he had stolen money from the Trump organization.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass admitted that Cohen had lied to Trump, adding that Trump’s attorneys were using the former fixer’s lies to undermine him, The New York Times reported.

“We didn’t choose Michael Cohen to be our witness. We didn’t pick him up at the witness store,” Steinglass said, according to the Post. “The defendant chose Michael Cohen to be his fixer because he was willing to cheat and lie on his behalf.”

The prosecutor said the case was centered on “a conspiracy and a cover-up,” the Times reported.

“The name of the game was concealment, and all roads lead inescapably to the man that benefited the most, the defendant, former President Donald J. Trump,” he said, CNN reported.

Trump faces up to four years in prison on each count against him. He could also be sentenced to probation, according to the Times.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Trump convicted of all counts Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak to the press after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. A panel of 12 New Yorkers were unanimous in their determination that Donald Trump is guilty as charged -- but for the impact on his election prospects, the jury is still out. The Republican billionaire was convicted of all 34 charges in New York on May 30, 2024, and now finds himself bidding for a second presidential term unsure if he'll be spending 2025 in the Oval Office, on probation or in jail. (Photo by Seth Wenig / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group