Trump hush money trial: Jury hears closing arguments

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Justin Lane/Pool/Getty Images)

Jurors began hearing closing arguments Tuesday in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.

>> Read more trending news

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments made to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels quiet about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s then-attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged tryst days before voters went to the polls in 2016.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, was first to begin delivering the closing statement for the defense on Tuesday, The New York Times reported. He said that his argument will take about two and a half hours.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass will then give his closing argument, which he estimated will take between four and four and a half hours, according to the newspaper.

Jurors first heard opening statements in the Trump trial on April 22. They heard from witnesses including Daniels, Cohen and former American Media Inc. CEO David Pecker.

Prosecutors said Trump, Cohen and Pecker conspired to “catch and kill” negative stories about Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election. They said the goal was to influence voter in Trump’s favor, and that Cohen paid Daniels hush money at Trump’s direction as part of the scheme.

Authorities said a reimbursement payment made by Trump to Cohen was illegal because it was wrongly listed in business records as being for legal fees.

Trump’s attorney argued that he did nothing wrong and that the case against the former president should never have been brought, saying that witnesses had reasons to lie about the payments.

Last year, Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts against him.

© 2024 Cox Media Group