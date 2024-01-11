Trump’s civil fraud trial: Closing arguments to begin

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 18, 2023 in New York City. (Jeenah Moon/Pool via Getty Images, File)

Closing arguments began Thursday in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York.

Arguments started after a bomb threat prompted authorities to respond to the home of the judge presiding over the case, Judge Arthur Engoron, The New York Times reported.

Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization are accused of lying for years about the value of their properties to get more favorable terms from lenders and insurers. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the lawsuit in 2022, said Trump and his team inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion a year.

Trump’s attorneys start delivering closing arguments

Update 10:25 a.m. EST Jan. 11: Trump’s attorney, Chris Kise, has begun delivering closing arguments on behalf of his client, CNN reported.

Kise said no witnesses testified that there was fraud or that material misstatements were made, the news network reported.

The attorney general is seeking to strip them - according to the papers - of everything,” he said.

Attorneys for Trump have until 12:45 p.m. EST to make their closing remarks, CNN reported.

James asking Trump face $370M penalty

Update 10:20 a.m. EST Jan. 11: James’ team is asking that Trump be fined $370 million and barred from acquiring commercial real estate or applying for loans in New York for five years.

“Trump used his falsely inflated net worth to obtain a host of benefits. More favorable loans and insurance coverage that saved him hundreds of millions of dollars,” the attorney general, who is not expected to speak in court Thursday, said in a social media post. “Obtaining these loans at discounted rates was absolutely critical to the Trump Organization staying afloat.”

Trump in courtroom for start of closing arguments

Update 10:10 a.m. EST Jan. 11: Trump was inside the courtroom Thursday for the start of closing arguments in his civil fraud trial in New York.

Cameras were briefly allowed in the room ahead of closing remarks.

Trump says he still hopes to speak in court Thursday

Update 10 a.m. EST Jan. 11: Trump reiterated his claims that the case in New York amounted to “election interference” as part of a “terrible witch hunt” against him in a statement delivered to reporters outside the courtroom on Thursday.

The former president said he still hopes to deliver closing remarks after Engoron declined to allow him to speak without limits on what he could talk about.

The judge said Trump would not be allowed to introduce new evidence, testify, comment on “irrelevant matters,” “deliver a campaign speech” or attack him, his staff or the New York State Court System in closing remarks.

“As you know, I want to speak, I want to make a summation,” Trump said Thursday. “At this moment, the judge is not letting me make the summation because I bring up things that he doesn’t want to hear and it’s a very unfair trial.”

He said the case is “interference. It’s political interference, and it’s something that shouldn’t be allowed.”

Trump’s attorneys to deliver closing arguments first

Update 9:55 a.m. EST Jan. 11: Attorneys for Trump told Engoron that they expect their closing arguments to take about two hours on Thursday before James’ team delivers their remarks.

In court records, attorneys indicated that they will argue that most of the transaction detailed in the complaint from James’ office are time-barred and that James’ team failed to show the fraud had any “Real-World Impact,” among other things. Attorneys for the former president’s sons emphasized in a filing that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump relied on the work of others and did not prepare financial statements himself.

Original report: Trump has denied wrongdoing, calling the trial “RIGGED AND UNFAIR” in a social media post on Wednesday.

Last week, an attorney for the former president asked Engoron to allow Trump to deliver a portion of their closing arguments. The judge said he was “inclined to let everyone have his or her say” with the stipulation that Trump agreed to talk only about “the relevant, material facts that are in evidence, and the application of the relevant law to those facts.” Engoron said Trump would not be allowed to introduce new evidence, testify, comment on “irrelevant matters,” “deliver a campaign speech” or attack him, his staff or the New York State Court System.

The judge declined to let Trump speak after his attorney said he would not comply with the provisions. Attorney Chris Kise said the restrictions, which Engoron characterized as “reasonable, normal limits,” were “fraught with ambiguities, creating the substantial likelihood for misinterpretation or unintended violation.”

Trump’s team expects to spend about two hours delivering closing arguments, after which James’ team will deliver their remarks.

“For years, Donald Trump engaged in significant financial fraud to enrich himself and his family,” James said Thursday in a statement ahead of closing arguments. “No matter how rich or powerful you pretend to be, no one is above the law.”

In September, Engoron ruled that fraud had been committed and that the former president, his sons and other executives are liable, NPR reported.

The trial could cost Trump hundreds of millions of dollars and bar him from doing business in New York.





