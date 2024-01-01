Twins born minutes apart, but in different years

Twins born in different years.

New arrivals: Souli Morris, left, was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, three minutes after her brother, Seven Morris, was the last baby born in 2023 at Yale New Haven Hospital. (Yale New Haven Hospital)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Twins born three minutes apart at a Connecticut hospital not only have different birthdays, they also were born in different years.

>> Read more trending news

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, welcomed a baby boy, Seven Morris, at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Yale New Haven Hospital, WVIT-TV reported.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” a representative for the hospital said, according to WFSB-TV.

Three minutes later, a girl, Souli Morris, became the hospital’s first birth of Jan. 1, 2024, as she was born at 12:02 a.m., WVIT reported.

According to a news release from the hospital, both infants weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, The Middletown Press reported.

Hospital officials said the infants and their parents are “doing great” and are resting comfortably, The Middletown Press reported.

Latest trending news:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!