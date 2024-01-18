Two-year-old boy dies of starvation; found curled up next to dead father

Toddler starves to death A two-year-old boy starved to death curled up next to the body of his father who had suffered a fatal heart attack, the boy’s family said. (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bronson Battersby was found dead on Jan. 9 alongside his 60-year-old father, Kenneth, at their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire, in the United Kingdom.

It had been two weeks since the boy was last seen.

According to The Guardian, the boy was classed as “vulnerable” and subject to checks at least once a month by children’s services.

A social worker scheduled a visit for Jan. 2 after contacting the boy’s father on Dec. 27. She did not receive a reply when she tried to get into the home, and contacted the police to report that she could not see the child.

She returned two days later but could not get in, according to reports.

The bodies of the father and son were not found until the social worker got into the home using a key from the landlord days later, the family told the Sun.

It is believed that the father died not earlier than Dec. 29. The deaths are not being classified as suspicious.

The boy’s mother, Sarah Piesse, 43, said she last saw her son before Christmas. According to Piesse, the medical examiner said the boy died from dehydration and starvation. His father died from a heart attack.

“Bronson starved to death because his dad died,” she said.

Lincolnshire children’s services said an investigation into the case is underway.

“This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time. We are carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

