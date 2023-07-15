Ty Pennington recovering after landing in ICU due to abscess blocking his airway HGTV star Ty Pennington shared that he had a major health emergency this week just days after his appearance for the “Barbie” movie premiere. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff)

DENVER — HGTV star Ty Pennington shared that he had a major health emergency this week just days after his appearance for the “Barbie” movie premiere.

Pennington, 58, posted on Instagram Friday that his airway was restricted earlier in the week due to an abscess in his throat.

In his post, Pennington shared a photo of him recovering in the hospital, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“From the red carpet to the ICU,” Pennington said on Instagram. He said on Sunday he was at the “Barbie” movie premiere, flew to Colorado for filming on Monday, and ane woke up Tuesday unable to breathe.

“Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver,” Pennington said.

Pennington had surgery on Wednesday and was released from the ICU the day after, he said, according to the Today Show.

The Cleveland Clinic, according to the Today Show, says that an abscess is a building of pus. An abscess can form nearly anywhere in the body. Some minor abscesses go away on their own but sometimes they require surgery.

Abscesses that are internal can be treated under anesthesia, according to People Magazine. The doctor will use a catheter to drain it.

“A great reminder to listen to your body when it’s telling you something,” Pennington said.