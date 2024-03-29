Universal Studios releases first look at ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Epic Universe theme park

Universal Studios release first look at ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Epic Universe theme park Universal Studios has released a closer look at its new theme park, Epic Universe, which includes a land based on “How to Train Your Dragon.” (cveltri/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios has released a closer look at its new theme park, Epic Universe, which includes a land based on “How to Train Your Dragon.”

“How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk” will have three rides. According to WFTV, those rides will include a roller coaster and a boat plus a stage show, meet and greets and much more.

The attraction is based on an animated movie from DreamWorks Animations.

There will also be plenty of places to eat and shop at including Mead Hall, Spit Fyre Grill, Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel and retail locations Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop and Toothless’ Treasures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Guests visiting Berk will encounter one of the most breathtaking environments Universal has ever created – complete with immense architecture featuring hand-carved details, lush landscaping, and extraordinary heights of rolling hills surrounding vibrant dragon houses and local establishments,” Universal shared in a press release obtained by USA Today.

“Guests’ first sight of Berk will be reminiscent of the iconic sweeping vista straight from the films – featuring a vast sparkling lagoon that boasts two 40-foot-tall Viking statues set against an energetic village perched above churning seas,” Universal said.

Viking Training Camp will be at the theme park for little kids and will have a playground and even an agility course, People Magazine reported.

The new Epic Universe is made up of five worlds with “How to Train Your Dragon” as one of them, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Epic Universe is expected to open summer 2025, according to WFTV.

For more information about “How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk,” you can visit Universal Orlando’s website.

