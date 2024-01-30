UPS layoffs: 12,000 jobs to be cut

Package delivery company UPS announced plans to eliminate about 12,000 jobs on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Officials said the cuts are aimed at aligning the company’s resources, CNBC reported. During a company call, CEO Carol Tome said the decision will save the company $1 billion in costs, according to The Associated Press.

“We are going to fit our organization to our strategy and align our resources against what’s wildly important,” Tome said.

The announcement came after UPS said it saw decreased revenue in the last three months of 2023, fueled by drops in shipping volumes across the U.S. and internationally. Domestically, the average daily volume was down by 7.4%, while it was down by 8.3% internationally driven mostly by “softness in Europe,” company officials said.

UPS has about 500,000 employees worldwide.

With Tuesday’s announcement, UPS joined several companies that have announced layoffs in the new year, including eBay, Wayfair, Macy’s, Amazon, Google and Meta.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group