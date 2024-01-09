Vehicle crashes into White House gate; driver in custody, Secret Service says

White House.

White House: File photo. A motorist crashed into the eastside gate of the White House on Monday evening.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content

WASHINGTON — A motorist is in custody after the man struck an exterior gate of the White House on Monday, the Secret Service said.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said authorities were questioning the driver and it was not immediately clear “if it was intentional or accidental,” The Washington Post reported.

Officials said the vehicle collided with the exterior eastside gate of the White House near 15th Street and Pennsylvania, according to WJLA-TV.

Guglielmi said no injuries were reported, according to the Post. Police closed 15th Street in both directions between Constitution Avenue and G Street, reopening the road at about 7:15 p.m. EST, according to the newspaper.

No was no indication of a threat discovered inside the vehicle, WRC-TV reported.

The Secret Service said the vehicle was cleared by the DC Police Department, according to CNN.

