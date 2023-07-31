Verizon to increase older unlimited wireless plans

Charges added FILE PHOTO: Verizon is raising the cost of some older cell phone plans. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

If you are a long-time Verizon customer, be prepared to pay more for your wireless service if you haven’t upgraded your plan.

>> Read more trending news

The company announced that it would be increasing some older unlimited cell phone plans by either $3 or $5 a month per phone line.

The Plan Rate Adjustment increase kicks in on Aug. 29 and only affects phones.

“Lines with tablets, smart watches and other devices won’t be impacted,” according to the company.

Current Unlimited plans will also not be impacted.

To find out if your phone plan will increase, you can visit Verizon’s website.

This isn’t the first increase for older plans to hit customers this year. In April, the company instituted a $2 a month Plan Rate Adjustment for “previously-available” plans.

The fees were trying to get more customers on 5G plans, CNN reported earlier this year.

Verizon also raised the price of shared data plans, increasing bills by $6 a month for single lines, CNET reported. Multiple-line accounts saw a $12 increase per account, not per phone line.

AT&T also increased prices earlier this year on older plans in an effort to get users to change to unlimited plans, Bloomberg reported in May. Single-line customers saw a $6 increase, while multi-line accounts saw a $12 increase.