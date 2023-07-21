Walmart launches Walmart+ Assist for people receiving government assistance

Walmart+ Assist Walmart is offering a discounted membership for its Walmart+ program for those on government assistance. (Walmart)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart has launched a new program to help people who receive government assistance.

>> Read more trending news

The retailer announced Walmart+ Assist where it offers a half-priced membership to its Walmart+ program.

Walmart+ launched in 2020 gives free shipping, grocery delivery, gas discounts and video streaming on Paramount+. Typically the original membership is about $98 a year, but with Walmart+ Assist, that is cut by half or about $49 a year or $6.47 a month.

To qualify for the discounted rate, you have to verify your eligibility through SheerID. You can be a new member, existing member, canceled member, paused member or even a trial member of Walmart+. If you get your membership through a third party, however, that will need to be canceled before signing up for Walmart+ Assist.

The program was designed for people who receive government benefits through various programs such as SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, SSI, TANF, TTANF, NSLP or LIHEAP.

For more information, visit Walmart’s website.

Latest consumer headlines:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!