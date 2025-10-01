Walmart removes artificial dyes from Great Value, other store-brand products

Walmart is removing artificial dyes from its in-store brands, such as Great Value.

Some foods sold under Walmart’s Great Value, Marketside and other in-house brands will look different.

The company announced that it is removing synthetic dyes and 30 other ingredients, including some preservatives, artificial sweeteners and fat substitutes in products sold under its store brands.

The changes will affect products sold under the Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed and bettergoods brands, with Walmart saying in a news release that the changes are "in line with evolving customer preferences and in support of a more transparent food system."

“Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we’ve listened,” Walmart President and CEO, John Furner, said. “By eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients, we’re reinforcing our promise to deliver affordable food that families can feel good about.”

A survey of Walmart customers said that 62% of shoppers want more transparency, with 54% saying they look at food ingredients.

As of today, the company said 90% of its private brand food items are synthetic dye-free.

It is also working with its private brand suppliers to change recipes and find alternative ingredients, with the changes finished by January 2027 at the latest, the company said in the news release.

