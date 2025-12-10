Watch: Small plane crashes into vehicle on Florida interstate

FAA investigates two separate plane crashes on Central Florida roads
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COCOA, Fla. — A small aircraft crashed on Interstate 95 in Central Florida on Monday, slamming into a vehicle, authorities said. The two people on board and the driver suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 5:45 p.m. a Beechcraft 55 made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Cocoa. The aircraft struck a 2023 Toyota Camry driven by a 57-year-old woman from nearby Melbourne.

The plane came to rest against a concrete barrier.

A motorist and passenger driving on the highway captured dramatic dash camera footage as the plane veered onto the highway.

“Oh my goodness,” the voice in the video says as his vehicle pulls over to the right shoulder and brakes to a stop. “A plane just crashed into a car on the highway.

“Wow.”

It was unclear what caused the plane to make an emergency landing.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials, the pilot of the aircraft was a 27-year-old man from Orlando. His passenger was a man from the Tampa suburb of Temple Terrace.

Their names have not been released to the public.

The aircraft is owned by Tailwinds Flying of Merritt Island, Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation, while the Florida Highway Patrol will also issue a report.

