‘We are at war’: Hamas kills at least 22 in attack on Israel

Palestinian Militant Group Hamas Launches Rocket Attack On Israel TELAVIV, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 7: An Israeli man looks out of his apartment after a missile fired from the Gaza Strip hit a building in the center of Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) say that Hamas "had begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory" which the Palestinian militant group has taken responsibility for. The IDF also say that militants had entered Israeli territory in "different locations". A counter attack has been launch against Gaza. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

At least 22 people were killed in a multi-front attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group.

>> Read more trending news

The Islamist ruling militant group from the Gaza Strip carried out the attack at daybreak firing thousands of rockets while fighters broke through the fortified border by air, land and sea.

The Associated Press said that the leader of the Hamas military, Mohammed Deif, called the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”

In a recorded statement, Deif said, “Enough is enough. Today the people are regaining their revolution.” as he called on Palestinians in Israel to join the fight, the AP reported.

CNN reported that there were at least 21 active fronts where attacks were happening including:

Erez Crossing

Nahal Oz

Magen

Kibbutz Beeri

Rehim Army Base

Ziikim Army Base

Kfar Azz

“We are currently in a state of war, a complex attack in the area around Gaza, and the towns in southern Israel. Right now there are 21 active fronts in the south.” Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said.

The AP said Israel was caught off-guard during a holiday. The Israel Foreign Ministry said today is Simchat Torah. The attack happened almost 50 years to the day after Israel had been attacked on Yom Kippur by Syria and Egypt in 1973.

Residential areas across the state of Israel have been under rocket barrage since early this morning.



Armed Hamas terrorists are patrolling the streets and trying to slaughter innocent Israeli civilians who have barricades themselves into their homes.



We are at war. pic.twitter.com/pXni3h8lSV — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 7, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to the AP, “We are at war” as he ordered a mass mobilization of Israel’s army reserves, adding, “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”

“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” Netanyahu added, saying that Israel will “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”

The AP reported that the Israeli military did hit targets in Gaza and that the Israeli military engaged in gunfights with militants in at least seven locations.

The Israeli Defense Forces said that 2,200 rockets have been fired into their country, CNN reported. Earlier the Hamas military commander had said that 5,000 had been launched.

Israeli television station, Channel 12, is reporting that residents in two communities said that members of Hamas were trying to break into their homes. One man who lives in Kibbutz Nir Oz said that his family, including his 7 and 9-year-old children, are barricaded in a safe room after militants fired at their door, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.