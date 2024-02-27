Wendy’s to test surge pricing

Dynamic pricing FILE PHOTO: Wendy's said it will be testing surge or dynamic pricing in 2025. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

Wendy’s is the latest company that is going to test surge or dynamic pricing.

The fast-food chain will be trying out a pricing plan that could change depending on how busy a restaurant is at the time of ordering.

ABC News gave the example that a Baconator could cost $1 more at lunchtime when compared to other times of the day.

CNN reported that not a lot of details were released during a recent earnings call, but CEO Kirk Tanner said the company will test “more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and day-part offerings along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling.”

It will start next year, Fox Business reported.

Tanner added, “We expect our digital menu boards will drive immediate benefits to order accuracy, improve crew experience and sales growth from upselling and consistent merchandising execution.”

The menus have already debuted at select drive-thrus and have gotten the attention of TikTok users, who show that the menus have automated voices and suggest additional items on the screen.

Wendy’s is taking the lead from ticket sales for sports and concert events and ride-hailing services like Uber, CNN reported.

A Wendy’s spokesperson told Fox Business that the pricing model could “allow Wendy’s to be competitive and flexible with pricing, motivate customers to visit and provide them with the food they love at a great value. We will test a number of features that we think will provide an enhanced customer and crew experience.”

Not everyone is happy with the “feature,” and it could backfire.

“The idea that a restaurant chain would potentially raise prices during busy times of day, even if consumers think they’re raising prices, then it could lead to a backlash. They’ll have to tread carefully. This is why we haven’t seen a lot of it,” Restaurant Business editor-in-chief Jonathan Maze told CNN.

ABC News reported that Wendy’s is the second-largest burger company in the U.S. with 6,000 locations.

